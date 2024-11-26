Chamber Addresses Online Lighted Parade Confusion

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is advising residents about another lighted parade taking place in Pennsylvania that has appeared on locals’ social media feeds and is causing confusion.

Residents may have noticed a lighted parade event appearing on Facebook that appears to be a post advertising Rock Springs’ lighted parade, but a closer look reveals it isn’t happening in Rock Springs. Rick Lee, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, said a lighted parade in Downtown Excelsior Springs, Pennsylvania, which heads down Broadway like the one in Rock Springs, somehow got pushed into the social media giant’s algorithm for residents in Rock Springs.

“This causes confusion and a little bit of frustration but at the same time we are thrilled that our Rock Springs (not Excelsior Springs) folks are excited and looking forward to our annual event as we are,” Lee wrote in an email to SweetwaterNOW.

Lee said the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Lighted Parade takes place Dec. 7 starting at 5:30 p.m. From the Rock Springs Historical Museum, the parade will travel down Broadway and go under the M Street underpass, continuing to Pilot Butte Avenue, where it turns to K Street and continues to North Front Street and then to Park Hotel, concluding on the overpass to A Street.

Residents at the museum can look at the Marguerite Santa Claus figure while waiting for the parade. The organ-playing Santa was displayed in a gift shop owned by Marguerite’s Parker Galicich from the 1940s to 1977, being a Christmas decoration generations of Rock Springs residents remember seeing as they shopped in Rock Springs.