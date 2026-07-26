Champions Crowned at Red Desert Roundup Rodeo

ROCK SPRINGS — Event champions were crowned across eight disciplines as the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo brought two days of PRCA action to Rock Springs on July 24-25.

Josh Frost posted the highest score of the weekend, claiming the bull riding title with an 85.5-point ride and earning $5,241 during the two-day event. Frost is a cousin of late World Champion bull rider Lane Frost, whose life and rodeo career were portrayed in the 1994 film “8 Seconds”.

Rounding out the bull riders were Dakota Hill and Colten Fritzlan. Hill finished second in bull riding with 82.5 points, while Fritzlan placed third at 80.5. Only three competitors recorded qualified rides in the event.

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Matthew McLanahan captured the bareback riding title with 79 points to earn $1,750. Darien Johnson was second with 75 points, followed by LaMerrill Winters at 72.5. No other competitors completed qualified rides.

Riley Hamilton won steer wrestling in 3.8 seconds and took home $1,281. Coy Johnston finished just behind him at 3.9 seconds, while Chase Black placed third in 4.1 seconds.

The team roping championship went to Brodi Jones and Clay Elkington, who posted a winning time of 5.1 seconds. The duo earned $1,730 each for the victory. Jay Tittel and T.J. Watts finished second in 5.3 seconds, followed by Wyatt Murray and Jake Freeland at 5.9 seconds.

Kaden Miranda claimed the saddle bronc riding title with an 80-point ride to earn $1,774. Colt Bass was close behind at 79.5 points, while Christian Bolli and Warwick Southern tied for third with 79 points.

Ladd King turned in the fastest time in tie-down roping at 8.7 seconds to win $1,424. Zaine Mikita finished second in 8.9 seconds, and Kyle Dickens took third in 9.2 seconds.

Ryann Pedone topped the barrel racing field with a winning run of 17.36 seconds, earning $1,465. Ashley Castleberry finished second in 17.44 seconds, while KariAnn Cross placed third at 17.47 seconds.