Championship History of Local Football Teams

WYOMING – With the state championship just a week away for Wyoming High School Football, let’s look back at how some local teams have done in the State Championship over the years. All information was gathered on wyoming-football.com.

Rock Springs Tigers

Rock Springs first made it to a State Championship game in 1935. They faced Sheridan and won 19-0. They were 10-0 that year.

The Tigers have been to 15 state championships and have won 7. The last victory was in 2002 when they took on Campbell County and won 36-14. The Tigers made it to another championship game recently in 2021 but fell 45-27 to Sheridan.

Green River Wolves

Green River has been to 8 state championships, winning 5 of them. Their first appearance in a State Championship came in 1948 where they took on Lander. The Wolves would fall 42-6 to Lander but wouldn’t wait long for their first championship. The following year in 1949, Green River would return to the championship game and beat out Cody 14-6.

The Wolves last won the state championship in 2004 against Natrona where they dominated with a 20-0 final. They last went to the State Championship game in 2015 and matched up against Star Valley. The Braves defeated the Wolves 31-15.

Farson-Eden Pronghorns

Farson-Eden has seen most of their championship play just recently. They have been to 4 title games in the last 7 years.

They first went in 2016 when they took on Kaycee but would fall 41-30. They would rematch Kaycee the following year but would again be defeated by Kaycee.

Since the two back-to-back losses, the Pronghorns have won 2 state championships in the last 5 years. Their first win came in 2018 against Burlington in a 73-38 final. They made it back to State in 2020 and took on Meeteetse and were victorious with a 42-30 final.

Lyman Eagles

The Eagles have been very good when it comes to their state championship runs. They have only lost 1 time in their 7 appearances.

Their first win came in 1976 in a 28-12 final against Guernsey-Sunrise

Lyman most recently has won back-to-back state championships in 2020 and 2021. They defeated Torrington 14-3 in 2020 and in 2021 they edged out Lovell 8-6.

Mountain View Buffalos

The Buffalos have been to 13 state championships and have won 6. One season that they could have won their first title was 1966. They had an undefeated season but were the state runner-ups due to the championship being decided by vote, losing out to Tongue River and Powell.

The Buffalos wouldn’t end up playing in a state title game until 1984 where they were victorious over Tongue River with a 41-14 final score.

Mountain View last made the state title game in 2019 where they went 11-0 and defeated Buffalo in the Championship game 24-14.