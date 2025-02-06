Chance Lee Pueblo (September 7, 1987 – January 23, 2025)

It is near impossible to capture a person in an obituary, especially someone whose adult life was largely defined by a lengthy battle of addiction.

To some, Chance was looked down on for the struggles they let define him – when they saw his addiction, they stopped seeing him. Which is so sad, because what they didn’t see was his kind and compassionate heart, his willingness to help anybody even if that meant giving the shirt off his back. They didn’t see his goofy and fun personality, the way his face lit up just by walking around playing Pokémon Go, the way he just enjoyed the simple things in life.

They didn’t see how strong his work ethic was, often walking miles just to get to work on time. Although a great deal of his 37 years on earth was spent crushed under the dark gloomy clouds that were addiction, those times he spent in the sunshine of sobriety, you got to see Chance for the rare gem that he was. In those special moments, Chance could be found by following the blaring music coming from his phone, zoned out in his own little world. He was always asking mom for the millionth time what he could do to help around the house.

Chance was always channeling his inner child and found great pleasure in video games. Though his demons brought out the worst in him, they weren’t the only things that defined him. We hope when people think back on his memory, they remember his contagious laughter, his playful personality, his hard work and determination and that every day he was trying his best.

Chance was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Brandy Barnson and Jeff Pueblo on September 7, 1987. He created three beautiful children; Zaydean, Kaitlyn and Beau; he wanted nothing more than to make them proud one day. Chance spent a great deal of his time in places that were designed to help him learn different coping skills it takes to quiet his mind and live a healthy and happy life. During this time, he earned his GED. He worked many different trades in his short time with us and was always eager to learn any new skill. Chance came from a blended family who loved him dearly despite not being able to heal him of his pain.

Chance was recently out of treatment and was proudly showing off his new sobriety chips to anybody who would listen. This is where he founded a true friend, a friendship free from judgement and bad influences. Tyler King made Chance feel like he could finally be accepted for the person he was and made such a huge impact on his life. Unfortunately, even with all the support, his battle became too much for him to bare and on January 23, 2025, Chance passed away in Salt Lake City. His family, friends and loved ones will miss his presence every day, but we can all find peace knowing that he is safe and free from pain.

Chance is survived by his mother Brandy (Chris) Vasquez and father Jeff (Lisa) Pueblo; sisters Cassie (Robert) Leon, Brook (Skylar) Hughes, Kylie Pueblo, Elise (Lance) Brown; one brother, Cody (Mashara) Watson; Chance’s beautiful babies Zaydean, Kaitlyn and Beau; his nieces Destiny, Skylee Ann, Zoey, Malea, Delilah, Delaney, Lily and Ava; nephews Paxton, Bentlee, Oaklee, Lyndon, Liam, Drake, Dax and Decker; along with several aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Chance was proceeded in death by his beloved brother Derek Watson, maternal grandparents Toinette and John Steve Barnson and paternal grandparents Pat and Wally Pueblo.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you make a donation in Chance’s name to any organization that supports the rehabilitation of anyone battling addiction.