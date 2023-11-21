Change Order and Board Appointments Will be Discussed by County Commissioners Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Board appointments and change orders will be topics of discussion for the Sweetwater County Commissioners Tuesday morning.

The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The county broadcasts its meetings through its YouTube Channel. A full agenda can be found here.

The commissioners will make two appointments, one for the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board and the other for the Sweetwater County Library System Board.

Following the appointments, the commissioners will decide if they will approve a second change order for its 2023 lighting upgrade project that took place through multiple county buildings. The change order will increase the project’s budget by $3,355.20 for a total project cost of $239,615.76. According to the change order submission from Infinity Power and Controls, the change order focuses on a retrofit of existing fixtures to emergency lighting at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Gene Legerski, the county’s facilities manager, will also discuss and update the commissioners on the county’s capital projects.

The commissioners’ consent agenda includes the approval of tabled abates and rebates from the Nov. 7 meeting, ratification of a letter of support for Project West, and requests to staff a mechanic position in the county’s road and bridge department and an auto license clerk position in the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office.

Planning and zoning public hearings will also take place, focusing on the approval of a temporary dwelling resolution and a temporary storage resolution.

The commissioners also have a closed executive session planned at the end of the meeting to discuss personnel and real estate topics.