Changes May Be Coming To Green River Home Daycare Businesses

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will vote on first reading an ordinance change that could affect the number of kids allowed in a home daycare, and allow a daycare center to be in a R-1 or R-2 residential zoning district.

The council meets tonight in its regularly scheduled meeting at city hall beginning at 7 pm.

According to a press release from the city, its Development Services Department received a request from a family for an ordinance change to allow for a family child care center in an R-1 or R-2 zoning district. The family requesting the change currently has a daycare business, and the state allows 3-10 children with no additional staff in a home daycare setting.

A family child care center would allow for a maximum of 15 children in the home with one additional staff member and other facility requirements. The Green River Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the change at its July 8th meeting.

The commissioners approved family child care centers in R-1 and R-2 zones that will follow the same procedures as centers in other zoned areas. In those zones. letters are sent to neighbors and with any objection, the requestor must go before the commission to obtain a conditional use permit.

If a written objection is not received, the zoning administrator will approve the conditional use permit application. The public will be allowed to voice its opinion on the possible change. The ordinance must pass three readings before its adopted.