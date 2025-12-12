Chantell Marie Coen (March 20, 1987 - November 24, 2025).

Chantell Marie Coen, beloved daughter, sibling, granddaughter, and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the age of 38. Born on March 20, 1987, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Chantell was the cherished daughter of Julie Slaugh. She resided in Green River, Wyoming, where she touched the lives of many with her warmth and kindness.

Chantell was a proud graduate of Expedition Academy, class of 2005, where she formed lasting friendships and developed a love for learning that continued throughout her life. She was deeply passionate about the great outdoors, relishing time spent camping, sitting around campfires, and collecting rocks. Her creativity shone through in her doodles, her younger years writing poetry, and her love for coloring. Always the one to bring a ray of sunshine to those around her, Chantell possessed a great sense of humor and a heart devoted to helping others. She was very passionate about protecting her cousins, and was always there for them any time they needed help or someone to talk to.

She was a compassionate soul, and her love for animals was reflected in her care for her feline companion, Smokey. In her memory, the family kindly requests donations be made to Green River Animal Control, 80 E Teton Boulevard, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Survivors include her mother, Julie Lowell and husband Craig of Green River, Wyoming; grandparents, Glen and Crystal Slaugh; Linda Lingle; 15 aunts and uncles, Derral Slaugh and wife Sue; Ray Deen Slaugh; Ellsworth “Richard” Lingle III and wife Trudy; Wyatt Lee Lingle; and wife Misti; Danielle Rasdall; Chadryck Lowell and significant other Riylee; Alicia and husband Eric; Cindy “other mom” Slaugh; Phylicia Rasdall and significant other Dillon Lyons; Jeremiah LaVon Lingle and partner Cole Lewis; Tamie Poulson; Ryan Ivan Slaugh; Joy Lynn Jenkins; Jamie Koester and husband Craig; Darrell Rasdall; Jeremy Rasdall; Clay Rice and wife Fawn; Ashlee Ballardo and husband Sean; 17 cousins, Ginny Slaugh; Shayla Slaugh and fiance Josh Beach; Jeary Slaugh and fiance Brian Hill; Kyia Rice; Colten Rice; Hunter Hawkins; Garrett Lingle; Emelia Barney; Alayna Webb; Kamri Slaugh; Emma Slaugh; Gracelyn Slaugh; Evelynn Slaugh; Kaylub Chatwin ; Annalyse Chatwin; Exavior Chatwin; Kory Eaton as well as several extended family members.

She follows in eternal rest her maternal grandparents, Jeary Deen Rasdall, and Ellsworth Richard Lingle II; her paternal grandparents, James “Jim” Coen and his wife Gerry; her aunt, Billie Rae Stolworthy; and cousin, Konnor Allen.

Funeral services to honor Chantell’s life took place Dec. 3, 2025. Graveside services and inurnment took place December 4, 2025, at Riverview Cemetery.

Chantell will be dearly missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.