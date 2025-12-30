Charges Won’t be Filed in Fatal Green River Collision

GREEN RIVER – Charges will not be filed following a fatal Oct. 8 collision in Green River.

A statement from the GRPD issued Tuesday said toxicology testing on the driver showed no drug or alcohol impairment while an investigation into the incident revealed no violations of city ordinances or state statutes. The GRPD also said the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office and Green River’s city prosecutor evaluated evidence from the incident and declined to file charges.

The Oct. 8 incident occurred at 7:18 p.m. outside Wolves Stadium on Monroe Avenue during the Sweetwater Bowl youth football game. The pedestrian versus vehicle collision resulted in the death of Kim Stratton, while her husband Colt Stratton was severely injured with multiple broken bones and was flown to Salt Lake City for treatment.

The collision led to discussions between Sweetwater County School District No. 2 and the City of Green River about improving safety on the street, with ideas such as improved signage and lighting being suggested.

Mark Westenskow, Green River’s director of public works, said the Wyoming Department of Transportation will fund improvements on Monroe Avenue through its Transportation Alternatives Program. He said the project has been in the works for several years and will see Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant improvements and lights installed at the crosswalk outside of Wolves Stadium and at crosswalks near Monroe Elementary School. The project is expected to take place next year.