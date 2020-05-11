Charlene Bozner (June 10, 1937 – May 8, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS — Charlene Bozner, 82, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on June 10, 1937, in Onalaska, Texas, the daughter of Charlie Edgar Cook and Flossie Edith Sheffield.

She was a 1955 graduate of Livingston High School in Texas.

Charlene loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved sewing, crosswords, and playing SkipBo.

Survivors include her sons, Frank Bozner Jr. and wife Tracie of Paige, Texas, Charles “Tony” Bozner of Rock Springs, WY, Michael Bozner of Manheim, Texas; daughters, Charlotte “Mickey” Stafford and husband David of Livingston, Texas, Pamela Albrecht and husband Alvin of Paige, Texas, Melanie Johnson of Green River, WY, Karen Nipper and husband Ryan of Hudson, WY, Michelle Lindsley and husband Don of Green River, WY, Ivanka Ray and husband Mervin of Rockdale, Texas; brother, W.A. Cook of Livingston, Texas; sisters, Edith Walters of Livingston, Texas and Shirley Clements of Vicoria, Texas; grandchildren, Ricky and Frank Coppock, David and John Light, Shane and Mathew Johnson, Brandi, Britany, and Raylee Nipper, Sarah Currier; great-grandchildren, Rose Light, Kaisan Wyant, Kenadee Nipper-Hoaglen, Allanah Coppock, Kolt Nipper-Hoaglen, Brextyn Nipper-Witt, and Aiden Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Flossie; father Charlie; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Zillie Sheffield; and paternal grandparents, William and Katie Cook.

Following cremation, graveside services will be held in Onalaska, Texas.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com