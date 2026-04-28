Charlene Miller (January 25, 1932 - March 30, 2026).

Charlene Miller, 94, peacefully died in the presence of her daughter- in-law, Cleo and her pastor, Monday, March 30, 2026 at her son’s home in Rock Springs.

Charlene was born on January 25, 1932, in the warm confines of Arlington, Texas, where she began a journey full of love, laughter, and endless dedication to her family and community.

Charlene attended schools in Texas, where she graduated in 1950. She built a remarkable career as a real estate agent, dedicating 44 years to Castle Rock Realty until her retirement in 2015. Prior to her real estate career, she worked diligently as a secretary at Sweetwater County School District No. 2 in Green River.

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She married JD Miller March 4, 1950 in Arlington, Texas.

Beyond her professional achievements, Charlene was an active member of her community. She participated in several organizations including the Castle Rock Medical Center, Castle Rock Ambulance, Kiwanis, and the Rolling Green Country Club. Her passion for painting beautiful landscapes, crafting, playing the piano, and enjoying a good game of pinochle brought joy to all who knew her. Charlene was renowned for her culinary skills and cherished the family gatherings she hosted every Sunday, leaving a lasting taste of her gourmet spreads in the hearts of her loved ones.

Survivors include her son Stephen Miller and wife Cleo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter-in-law, Julie Miller of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sister-in-laws, Pat Trammell-Miller Galyon of Golden, Texas, Gayle Miller Bramall of Springdale, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Shane Miller and wife Beth of Green River, Wyoming, Sheila McCloskey and husband Kenneth of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jennifer Beiber and husband Chad of Powell, Wyoming, Sean Miller of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one grandson-in-law, Todd Hallstead; eight great-grandchildren. Ron Halstead, Stephen Halstead, Shellena Beaver, Ivan Miller, Gabby Miller, Conner McCloskey, Savannah McCloskey, Dominik Beiber, Delila Bieber; several cousins nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, JD Miller; parents; one son, Michael Miller; one granddaughter, Cynthia Halstead.

Charlene’s bright spirit and generous heart will be deeply missed but never forgotten. She touched countless lives with her kindness, her dedication to her family, and her commitment to her community.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Union Congregational Church, UCC, 350 Mansface Street, Green River.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

The family invites friends to leave condolences and share memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com. May Charlene’s soul find eternal peace and her memory continue to be a blessing to all who knew her.