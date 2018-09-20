Charles and Barbara Giesenhagen

GREEN RIVER– After being apart for just over a year, Barbara Giesenhagen joined her husband, Charles (Chuck), in Heaven on September 16, 2018. Charles passed away after battling health issues for the past 20 years on May 13, 2017. Chuck and Barbara were married for over 60 years, and they were inseparable.

Chuck was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on September 1, 1934 to Arthur and Gladys Giesenhagen. Barbara was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 18, 1936 to Fred and Katie Williams. Chuck and Barbara were married on June 4, 1954 in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Together they had three sons, lived in several places, and eventually settled in Green River, Wyoming in 1968. Charles worked as an equipment operator, hauled trailers on his days off, and worked for the City of Green River. For almost 10 years, Barbara worked in the central kitchen for Sweetwater School District #2 where she was well known for her baking.

Chuck and Barbara built a wonderful life together, and their family was always their number one priority. They could always be seen at any activity that their children and grandchildren were involved in. Barbara could often be found making uniforms, baking for a fundraiser, and always making sure no one left her home hungry. Chuck could always be found with a video recorder in his hand to tape important family memories, preparing everything for family camping trips, and being a fierce protector and provider for his family.

They are survived by three sons, Charles Giesenhagen Jr. (Tracy) of Green River, Wyoming, George Giesenhagen (Brenda) of Green River, Wyoming, and Jesse Giesenhagen (Lynette) of Spring Creek, Nevada. Three grandchildren, Dustin Giesenhagen (Gwynn) of Grand Junction, Colorado, Kelsey Lohof (Jake) of Lovell, Wyoming, and Nicole Hayes (Daniel) of Cheyenne, Wyoming. One great-grandchild, Jovie Lohof, and several nieces and nephews.

Chuck and Barbara will be laid to rest in Grand Island, Nebraska.