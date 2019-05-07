Charles Anton “Chuck” Berti, Sr. (March 2, 1949 – May 1, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Charles Anton “Chuck” Berti, Sr., 70, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He had been a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Superior, Wyoming.

He was born on March 2, 1949 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Elmer Mario and Joan Patricia Pomije Berti. Chuck attended school in Superior and Rock Springs and was a 1967 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He also attended Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie, Wyoming to become an auto-mechanic. He worked in auto mechanics and then in construction. In his later years he was a handyman. Chuck was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 151 and National Eagle Scouts of America.

Chuck was a cancer survivor twice and participated in several Relay for Life walks.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed rodeos and was an avid football fan of the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Denver Broncos.

Survivors include one daughter Lori Lynn Berti of Aurora, Colorado; one son Charles Anton “Tony” Berti Jr. and wife Nikki of Las Vegas, Nevada; one brother Paul D. Berti of Rock Springs; one sister Mary Catherine Berti of Tempe, Arizona; former wife Phyllis Berti-Anderson of Denver, Colorado; two grandchildren Brennan Berti and Easton Berti.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Joan. The family of Charles Anton “Chuck” Berti, Sr. respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Cowboy’s Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church, one hour prior to services.