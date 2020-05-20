Charles “Brett” Pearson (August 5, 1957 – May 1, 2020)

Charles “Brett” Pearson, 62, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 17 years and is a former resident of Baggs, Wyoming, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mr. Pearson was born on August 5, 1957, in Delta, Colorado; the son of Don Pearson and Myrna Stagner.

He attended schools in Salt Lake City.

Mr. Pearson married Glenda Heikkila in Riverton, Wyoming.

Brett worked as a foreman for K&R Roustabout for the last five years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, hunting, and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Pearson of Rock Springs; one son, Justin Bret Stewart and wife Sarah of Rock Springs; four daughters, Brandy Dawn Ritter and husband Jason of Molalla, Oregon; Mindy Ann Patchett of Winnemucca, Nevada; Amy Dawn Souza of Rock Springs; Jessica Stewart of Dickinson, North Dakota; one brother, Terry Don Pearson and wife Dawn of Rock Springs; two sisters, Kim Kavanagh and husband Dan of Herriman, Utah; Melissa Werth and husband Dan of Longmont, Colorado; 14 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Pearson was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place and services will be at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations in Brett’s memory be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com