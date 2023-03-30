Charles C. Kirby Jr. (September 2, 1955, – March 21, 2023)

Charles C. Kirby Jr. passed away on March 21, 2023. He was born in Colorado Springs, CO.

Chuck is survived by son Jason Kirby of Rock Springs, WY, daughter Shelby of Rock Springs, WY, and life partner Tammy Contreras of Fort Mohave, and many grandchildren.

Chuck was a avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also loved driving a cement truck. He could light up a room and everyone he met instantly was a friend to him. He will leave a big hole in this world. He had many friends in Wyoming and Arizona where he retired too.

A celebration of life will take place in August.

