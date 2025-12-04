Charles "Charley" Raymond Winter (September 23, 1939 - November 26, 2025).

Charles “Charley” Raymond Winter, 87, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Nov. 26, 2025, in Rock Springs.

He was born on September 23, 1938, in Rawlins.

Charles, affectionately known as “Charley” to those who knew him well, grew up in the vast plains of Wyoming where he would later make his significant impact. A learned man, Charley served in the United States Navy, honing his skills in electronics, which set the foundation for his esteemed 33-year career as an electrician at Rhone Poulenc and OCI before his retirement on Jan. 2, 2025.

He married Joyce A. Sullivan in 1958 in Rawlins, they had two daughters from this union and later divorced.

Charley married Judy K, Zancanella, the mother of Tammy, Aug. 18, 1973; she preceded him in death in 2015.

Charley was a man of diverse interests and deep commitments. He was actively involved in several organizations including the Elks Lodge #624 in Rock Springs, the Masonic Lodge of Rock Springs, the Scottish Rite Mason in Lander, and the Korein Shrine in Rawlins. His passion for vintage automobiles and motorbikes shone through his memberships in various clubs such as the Early Ford V-8 Club of America, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, Motorbike Club of America, and the King Midget Club of America.

Survivors include his two daughters, Linda S. Gustafson and husband Carl of Laramie, and Tammy K. Surline and husband Patrick of Rock Springs; his companion, Johanna Karstoft of Rock Springs; one brother Kenneth R. Winter of Carson City, Nevada; two cherished grandchildren, Stevie Campbell and husband Nick of Ogden, Utah and Crystal Martinez and husband Adolfo of Rock Springs and his special grand dog Doc Holliday.

He was preceded in death by his wife Judy Winter; parents, Charles and Lois Winter; one daughter, Tammy Moyer; one grandson, Levi Zanetti; his grandparents, Fred and Mary Winter and Et and Hattie Burtis.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 at Abundant Grace Ministries, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs. Military graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the church one hour prior to services.

The family kindly requests that donations be made in Charley’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Sweetwater County Search and Rescue Corporation in care of Emergency Management 50140 B Highway 91 South, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Though Charles has departed, his legacy lives on through the love and memories shared by his family and community. May he rest in peace.