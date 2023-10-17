Charles “Charlie” Stanley (October 26, 1943 – October 15, 2023)

Charles “Charlie” Stanley, 79, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away peacefully with his children and their spouses by his side at The Huntsman Cancer Institute on October 15, 2023. He was born October 26, 1943.

Charlie, loved to farm the land in Belvidere, Illinois, in his younger years and always wished he could drive a tractor again. He was an avid rock hound, poured his heart and soul into his yard and garden. He would also like to cruise the streets of Green River with his dog Rocco wagging his tail in the back window of his car

For the last 19 years he had a wonderful life in Green River. He met many new friends, the people at Smiths, US Bank, The Window & Door Store, Bomgaars, The Red White Buffalo, Golden Hour Senior Center and the many that he encountered on his daily walks on the Green Belt.

He is survived by his daughter Jill (Mike) Chaffin of Green River, son Blaine (Irma) Stanley of Elko, Nevada, two brothers Dave and Pete (Pam) Stanley, one sister Alice Ferguson, five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren with one more on the way and his little fur baby Rocco.

There will be no services at this time. A private family celebration of life will be held this summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if you would like to donate, please make a donation to: The Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Dr, Suite A, Green River, WY 82935, in his memory. Golden Hour Senior Center was a place he loved dearly.