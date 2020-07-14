Charles (Chuck) Arthur Gilpin (May 15, 1962 – July 14, 2020)

Charles (Chuck) Arthur Gilpin, 58, of Griffin, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Brightmoor Hospice Center in Griffin, Georgia. Chuck was born on May 15, 1962 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, son of Ralph Gilpin and Ruth Rowland. He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph A. Gilpin and sister, Jody Kelly Triplett.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth Micklich and husband, Tom of Rock Springs, Wyoming; wife, Sue Ravenholt Gilpin of Griffin, Georgia; son Klinton Gilpin and wife Stephanie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; daughter Cheyenne Banks and husband Chris of Hampton, Georgia; stepdaughters, Lynn Tyler of Griffin, Georgia, and Andrea Tyler Osterkamp and husband Jaysin of Elgin, Illinois; grandchildren, Dezeray and Dominyck Banks of Hampton, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

Chuck moved to Georgia where he worked for 21 years at Delta Airlines, most recently as a lead mechanic; he held several positions in Sweetwater County in the coal mining industry at Black Butte Coal Company. He enjoyed family, airplanes, camping, hunting, gardening, cooking, woodwork, rescuing animals, and fixing everything. He was most recently a member of St. Peter the Rock Catholic Church, The Rock, Georgia and Our Lady of Grace Knights of Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Rock Springs, Wyoming; St. Peter the Rock Catholic Church, The Rock, Georgia or your local hospice provider. Memorial services will be determined at a later date.