Charles (Chuck) John Larsen Jr (“Hammer”) (July 8, 1951 – June 16, 2026)

Charles (Chuck) John Larsen Jr (“Hammer”) was born on July 8, 1951, to Sarah Harriet Riley and Charles John Larsen Sr in Pueblo, Colorado. He passed away on June 16, 2026, at the age of 74 due to complications 13 days after major hernia surgery on June 3, 2026.

Chuck wanted a Celebration of Life so instead of a traditional funeral, there will be a Celebration where family and friends can share their favorite stories and memories and honor the life of Chuck Larsen, sometimes known as Hammer.

Chuck Larsen and Jean Hess met in Pueblo, Colorado and married there on September 7, 1975. Chuck had the joy of becoming a father to two wonderful children, Billie JeanMarie Phillips and Wade James Larsen. The family moved to Rawlins for work in 1978 and transferred to Tablerock in 1979. They later moved to Rock Springs in 1989. Chuck retired from Anadarko in 2013, he then started his own company, Larsen Measurement Inc. and his business did great. He loved his family dearly and cherished every moment they spent together. Chuck and Jean’s marriage was a long and happy one, lasting over 50 years.

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Chuck was passionate about various activities—racing, hunting, fishing, and gardening, and making people laugh. But what truly mattered to him were the people in his life. He didn’t just engage in these activities for himself; he wanted to share them with others. When he went hunting or fishing, he always took family and friends along, and when he was racing, the whole family was involved. All his children and grandchildren had gone hunting with him at some point. The only thing he liked to do alone was take care of his lawn. Despite his many hobbies, Chuck’s real gift was making people feel like they were part of something special. He could take someone he just met and turn them into a friend and then make that friend feel like family. Chuck was a person who could light up a room with his laughter and stories. He was a kind and generous person, but he was also stubborn in a lovable way.

Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Harriet Riley, his father, Charles J Larsen Sr, his sister, Janet Burg, and his brother Robert Larsen. He is survived by his wife, Jean Ann Larsen, Chuck’s daughter, Billie JeanMarie Phillips and husband Brian Phillips, Billie’s two children, Garrick Phillips and Charlssey Andress. Chuck’s son, Wade James Larsen and his wife Carrie, Wade’s two children, Bobby Larsen and Ashley Warner. Chuck’s brother, Jeff Larsen (Sledge), and his wife, Jeannine, and their children, Jeffery Larsen, James Larsen, Jordan Larsen and Debi Kelso. Chuck’s sister, Eva Seyler, her husband, Donny Seyler, and their children Scott Seyler, Rob Seyler, and Merit Scarff. Chuck’s sister Janet’s child, Frank Burg and family.

However, Chuck didn’t just consider his family to be those he was related to—he thought of everyone who was important to him as family. So, even though we can’t list every single person who was special to him, we know that he loved and cared for many people. He touched so many lives, and everyone who knew him will miss him deeply. His family and friends will remember him forever.