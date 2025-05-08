Charles “Chuck” Melvin Eichman (June 16, 1950 – April 17, 2025)

Charles “Chuck” Melvin Eichman came into the world in Hays, Kansas on June 16,1950. He assumed his first role in life as son of Melvin and Barbara Eichman. A couple of years later he gained another role as big brother to Phyllis. Then along came Lawrence and his nuclear family was complete. He experienced a somewhat typical mid-twentieth century upbringing. Elementary school had extracurriculars of Boy Scouts and baseball. There was high school with concert band, marching band (trombone) track and field and speech and debate, with graduation from Arvada High School in 1968.

All during this time he became an avid reader. As such I shall quote Shakespeare: “All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players. …And one man in his time plays many parts.”

For his next “act” Charles attended the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colorado. While there he was active in student politics and attained President of the Student Union and was active in intramural collegiate sports. He graduated in 1972. He earned another Bachelor’s degree and several masters degrees after that. He also spent time studying at Fuller Theological Seminary in California. He truly was a student at heart.

This led him into counseling where he achieved several national honors and certificates. During all this he managed to be honored in many editions of Who’s Who books both in Universities and Who’s Who in America during the 70’s thru the 80’s. There are too many editions to list here. Look it up.

He moved around for both teaching History and counseling including going to Missouri, Colorado, Wyoming and Idaho. While doing this he was effective in working with the Idaho legislature to promote educators’ causes.

He was also a ski instructor and on the ski patrol. He enjoyed traveling throughout the American west. He also embraced his faith. His overall theme was to teach, to serve and share his faith.

During this time he added another role of brother-in-law to Joe Arambel. And eventually Uncle to Jeremy, Spenser and Alex Arambel all of Rock Springs. (Phyllis’ family).

He had many collections that he was continually adding to. He especially enjoyed shooting his various guns, reading his 5,000+ books and western art.

He did not enjoy his collection of health problems that plagued him for many years. Again, too many to list. Through it all he maintained a positive attitude, a forward looking perspective, a wry sense of humor and a survivor’s will and grit. His mind was sharp until the end.

His cancers and failing kidneys ganged up on him and took him down. Alas, he is now off to his next adventure. He passed on April 17, 2025. Anyone listed above survives him. Congratulations big brother … you are the first to go. You will be remembered well and missed whole heartedly.

Depending on your beliefs, he will be meeting up with his parents and maternal and paternal grandparents.

In parting, be sure to get in touch with your friends and family while they are still living. And make sure they know how much you appreciate and enjoy having them in your life. He had some very special friends along the way. You know who you are.

Chuck has been cremated and his ashes will be scattered as far and wide as we can manage. If you knew Charles, please find your personal way of remembering him. There will not be a memorial service.