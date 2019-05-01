Charles (Chuck) Wilkinson Jr. (October 9, 1930 – February 6, 2019)

CHEYENNE — Charles (Chuck) Wilkinson Jr., 88, passed away on February 6, 2019, at Granite Rehabilitation Center in Cheyenne.

Charles was born October 9, 1930, in Richmond, Missouri, to Charles Wilkinson Sr. and Emma Kathryn Compton. He moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, in 1944. He was a veteran of the United States Army from 1952-1954.

He married Irene Jean Bustos on April 13, 1957 and she preceded him in death on November 22, 2009. He was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, the American Legion and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

Charlie was a bartender at Howard’s Bar in Rock Springs for 12 years before being employed by FMC Corporation for 28 years. After retirement, Charlie served as a crossing guard at Lincoln School and Walnut Elementary. Charlie loved kids, dogs, baseball and the Denver Broncos.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 52 years and his first-born daughter Joannie Lynne Wilkinson.

He is survived by his two sons, Mike Wilkinson and Jim (Sharon) Wilkinson both of Cheyenne; sister Joan Roller (Leo) of Livingston Montana; grandson Jason Wilkinson of North Platte, Nebraska; granddaughters Torri Armstrong of Irvine, California, and Tiffany (Chris) Wilkinson of Salt Lake City, Utah; along with several nieces and nephews and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be conducted at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 will take place at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Friends may call at the Vase Chapel, one hour prior to services. The family of Charles “Chuck” Wilkinson, Jr. respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to the charity of your choice.