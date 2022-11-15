Charles Clarida (November 5, 1958 – November 11, 2022)

Charles Clarida, 64, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with his daughter Laurie by his side. Mr. Clarida was a resident of Rock Springs, for the past one month and former resident of Evanston, Wyoming, and Taft, California.

He was born November 5, 1958 Oxnard, California; the son of Charles Roger Clarida and Mildred Vonnie Mercer.

Mr. Clarida attended schools in Taft, California. He worked for General Production for 20 years as a Roustabout. Ill health forced his retirement in 2012.

Mr. Clarida enjoyed spending time with family and friends; watching football and being an avid Raiders Fan; going to the lake and riding 4-wheelers.

Survivors include four daughters, Laurie Hartzell and husband Jed of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Sarah Wise of Maricopa, California, Vonnie Collom and husband Daniel of Taft, California, Melissa Rowell of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one son, Charles Fowler of Maricopa, California; 13 grandchildren, Dylan Robbins, Natalie Robbins, Dylan Gordon, Rebecca Arnold, Bethany Wise, Rachel Wise, Issac Wise, Ethan Wise, Michael Howell, Conner Howell, Masen Howell, Raelinn Collom, Sofia Fowler; one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Robbins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Charles’ memory to Cowboy Cares Home Health & Hospice, 2001 Dewar Drive, Suite 170, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Depot Square, 920 Front Street, Evanston, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com