Charles D. Leasor (September 23, 1937 – September 18, 2019)

Laredo, Mo.– Charles D. Leasor, age 81, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home in Laredo, Missouri after a brief battle with cancer.

Charles was born on September 23,1937 in Missouri; the son of Charles B. Leasor and Wilma (Cross) Leasor.

Charles was a navy veteran. He worked as an iron ore miner in Missouri prior to working as a trona miner for FMC Corporation in Green River, Wyoming. He retired from FMC in October 1998.

He married his wife Martha, on December 4, 1992 in Green River, Wyoming.

Living in Laredo, Missouri, Charles enjoyed working in his vegetable garden. Giving away much of his garden to those in the community. He and his wife, Martha enjoyed their weekly game of bingo with friends and playing cards with Martha’s family.

While living in Green River, Wyoming he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and bicycling. His hunting partner of many years was his cousin, Billy Leasor of Green River.

Survivors include his wife Martha of Laredo, Missouri; his two sons, Charles “Bud” Leasor of Kentucky and Donald Leasor of Trenton, Missouri: stepson Jeff Brinkley and his wife Billie of Trenton, Missouri: His younger brother Rev. Paul A. Leasor and his wife Judy of Sullivan, Missouri. His cousin Billy Leasor and his wife Kathy Leasor of Green River, Wyoming. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Their two dogs, Maggie and Buster and Elmer the cat.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents Charles B. Leasor and Wilma (Cross) Leasor; and first wife, Jaqueline “Jackie” Leasor.

At Charles’ request there will be no services.