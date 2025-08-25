Charles Edwin Parry (July 6, 1968 – July 22, 2025)

Charles E. Parry (Chuck), beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle, age 57, was born Sunday July 6, 1968 in Salt Lake City. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 22, 2025 at Lake View Hospital in Bountiful, Utah. A beloved son born to David Parry and Barbara (Ames) Parry whom both preceded him in death. He married Susan Parry (Abbott) on April 16, 1999 in West Jordan, Utah.

Charles is survived by his wife Susan; one sister and five brothers, Tammy, Scott, Joe, David Michael, and Jeremy (Kalli); his children, Timothy T, Scott E, Zachary W, Shelbie M, Connie L (Jon); and grandchildren, Malachi N, Damion E, Ryker Z, and Sawyer L; and many nieces and nephews.

We are mournful to announce the passing of Charles Edwin Parry on July 22, 2025. He lived for 57 years and left with some wonderful memories that touched the hearts of everyone that crossed his path in life. A brave soul who graced our lives with compassion and benevolence, Charles’ presence will surely be missed. Charles may have passed, but his spirit lives on in our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held at a different date.