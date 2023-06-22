Charles Kenneth Dunn (December 29, 1930 – June 15, 2023)

Charles Kenneth Dunn, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 50 years and former resident of Vernal, Utah and Sidney, Montana.

He was born December 29, 1930 in Tuckerman, Arkansas; the son of Ewing Bates Dunn and Gertie Layton.

Mr. Dunn attended schools in Tuckerman, Arkansas and was a 1949 graduate of Tuckerman High School.

He married Anne Mae Due on January 23, 1953 in Swifton, Arkansas.

He worked for Johnston Testers for 10 years and retired in 1984 as a Tool Salesperson. Mr. Dunn grew up farming with his family for many years. He worked as a Driller in the oil field; and then became a Sheriff’s Department processor. He also worked at Walmart in Sporting Goods.

Mr. Dunn enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, fishing, his beloved dogs and being an avid reader. He was a great poker player and in his younger days he was a pool shark. He left farming and went into the oil field so he could feed his children.

Survivors include the love of his life of 70 years, Anna Mae Dunn of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Charles Duane Dunn and wife Michelle of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Sandra Dunn-Yules of Flushing, New York, Lamar Scott of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Morgan Cappellotti, Baylee Dunn, Charles Dunn, Chelsey Uhrig and husband Blake, Danniel McMichael; two cousins; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Herschel Wilson, Robert Dunn and wife Oretha; two sisters, O’Neal Rollins and husband C.O., Bettye Guffey and husband Al; one son, Kenneth Dunn and one son-in-law, Bob Scott.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Charles’ memory to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or United Way of Southwest Wyoming, 510 Main Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place, private family services will be conducted. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Gracelawn Cemetery in Tuckerman, Arkansas at a later date.

