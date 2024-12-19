Charles Millard Sykes (May 4, 1958 – December 16, 2024)

Charles Millard Sykes, 66, passed away on December 16, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was a resident of Rock Springs for 35 years.

Chuck was born on May 4, 1958, in Heber Springs, Arkansas; the son of James Sykes and Regina (Dickson) Sykes.

He attended schools in Heber Springs and graduated from Heber Springs High School with the class of 1976 before attending college in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

After graduating from college, Chuck briefly worked in Pinedale for the U.S. Forest Service, where he met his wife, Dana (Carlson). They were married in Pinedale, on March 16, 1985, after which they made their home in Arkansas. Chuck worked as a state park superintendent for Jacksonport State Park in Arkansas for six years and then he and his family moved to Rock Springs. His parents had passed away and he wanted his kids to be close to their other grandparents. Upon moving to Rock Springs, Chuck worked briefly as a custodian for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 before he got a job for Sweetwater County as the county health inspector where he was employed for 26 years until his retirement.

Chuck loved his son and daughter and would do anything for them! He enjoyed being with Dana’s family as they lived in Pinedale so they were able to spend time with Dana’s parents, grandmothers, her aunt and uncle, and the rest of her extended family. Chuck also spent time with his brother James and sister-in-law Ruth along with their extended family when they came to Wyoming or Chuck and his family visited them. Chuck enjoyed camping, gardening, fishing, hunting, baking bread, smoking cigars, rock hunting, picking berries, and cooking. During the summer, Chuck helped take care of the vegetable garden and at one time he took care of 20 tomato plants that reached heights of more than five feet tall. People were amazed at the size of his plants.

Chuck had a medical incident in 2019 that landed him at the University of Utah hospital for three months with a severe brain bleed. He returned home but unfortunately never fully recovered to enjoy his life.

Survivors include his wife, Dana Sykes; son, Jeremy Sykes, and grandson Landon Syke, all of Rock Springs; brother, James Sykes and sister-in-law Ruth Sykes of Heber Springs, Arkansas; along with many nieces, nephews, great nephews, and nieces.

In passing, he joins his daughter Christy Carlson Sykes (2005), and his parents Regina and James Sykes.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will take place in during the summer of 2025.

Donations in his name can be made to the local humane society.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.