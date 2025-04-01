Charles Peña Sr. (January 31, 1992 – March 28, 2025)

Charles Peña Sr., 33, passed away at his home in Rock Springs on March 28, 2025.

He was born on January 31, 1992 in Hobbs, New Mexico; the son of Jaun Parra Peña Jr. And Betty Lou Hunt.

Charles graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 2011.

He worked as a first delivery operator and was currently working for Williams at the time of his passing.

Charles married Ariel Peña in Rock Springs on June 21, 2019.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his dogs, riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, and above all else, he loved to spend time with his wife and kids.

Survivors include his wife Ariel Peña of Rock Springs; father Juan Peña of Clinton, Pennsylvania; mother Betty White and husband Robert of Rock Springs; sons Charles Peña Jr., Anthony Peña; daughter Mackenzie Peña; brothers Thomas Hunt of Rock Springs, Juan Peña III of Clinton, Pennsylvania; sisters Jaclyn Hunt of Rock Springs, Sarah Peña of Clinton, Pennsylvania; grandmother Paula Hunt of Rock Springs; Margie Romero, Chester Hunt, Nina Manzelli, Christino Bernal, Olivia Baldberrna, Sammy Bernal; as well as many more loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Ricky Hunt Sr., uncle Ricky Hunt, paternal grandfather Juan Peña Sr., and grandmother Epigmenia Peña.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.