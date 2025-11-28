Charles Robert Hall (June 6, 1981 – November 23, 2025)

Charles Robert Hall, 44, passed away at his home in Rock Springs on November 23, 2025.

He was born on June 6, 1981, in Sonoma, California, the son of Charles and Erin Hall. Charles attended schools in Rock Springs.

On October 31, 2008, he married Teresa Schissler. He worked as a cook for many years and also briefly held maintenance positions until his retirement in 2021.

Charles enjoyed spending his time playing video games with his friends and family, and walking his beloved dogs. His hobbies included listening to music and trying out new recipes to cook for his family. Camping and fishing were passions of his. He also enjoyed keeping up with conspiracy theories and sharing them with his loved ones.

Charles leaves behind his wife, Teresa Hall; daughter, Lilian Hall, and her husband Tyler; mother, Erin Hall; brothers, Daniel Hall and his wife Desirae, Harley Hall and his wife Jennifer, and Levi Hall and his wife Angie; sister, Cheyenne Bennett and her husband Luke; as well as many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hall (Blu), and brothers Dylan and Marshall Hall.

Cremation will take place, and private family services will be held.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.