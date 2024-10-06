Charles Thorald Thornton (April 16, 1954- September 30, 2024)

Charles Thorald Thornton, age 70, of Diamondville, Wyoming, passed away September 30, 2024, surrounded by family and friends.

Charles married Tammie Carmack (Thornton) on August 18, 1986, in Reno, Nevada. Charles has two step daughters, Pamela Holwuttle and Dawn Dahl, and a son Matt Hall.

Charles worked at General Chemical (Tata) for 30 years. He was an outdoorsman and liked to fish, hunt, and loved to do leather work and working on his horn work. Charles loved to ride around on his side by side.

Charles is survived by his wife of 38 years Tammie, stepdaughters Pamela Holwuttle (Aaron Holwuttle) and Dawn Dahl (Dakota Cartwright), son Matt Hall (Christine Hall), sister Bonnie Shoup (Jerry Shoup), brother Tom Thornton (Jackie Thornton), numerous grandkids and great grandkids, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Thornton, stepmother Majorie Tornton, mother Geraldine Whitten, grandsons Elmer Lee Chalrs Stiles and Lyncon Hall, stepbrother Tony Carteret, and stepbrother Tracy Whitten.

A celebration of life for Charles Thornton will be on Saturday, October 27, 2024, at 12 p.m. at the Kettle Restaurant, 307 US Route 189, Kemmerer, Wyoming.