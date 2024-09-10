Charles Vernon Jensen Celebrates 88th Birthday Saturday

Charles Vernon Jensen is turning 88 this month. He will be celebrating his birthday Saturday.

Charles Vernon Jensen, of Green River, is turning 88.

Born September 24, 1936, Charles Vernon is and always has been an incredibly hard worker. He worked as a draftsman, and had numerous construction jobs in Ogden over the years. Most notably, he was a milk man for many years with Cream o’Weber Dairy. He was very successful with his milk routes in Ogden, Casper, Douglas and Rock Springs.

He then worked for 19 years as a heavy equipment operator at Bridger Coal in Rock Springs, before retiring in 1998. Then he went to work for Tuleyview Dairy as well as the Reeder’s dairy farm for several years before officially retiring at home in Green River. He took great pride in his success in the dairy business and won many trips and awards as a result of his hard work.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He continues his farming at home now with a very successful home garden that is known for giant zucchini, lots of tomatoes and golden raspberries. He still enjoys maintaining his garden, elk hunting, riding four-wheelers, spending time with family, cruises in his 78 Challenger, and frequent trips to Wendover to gamble.

Charles making an appearance in the Cream o’Weber Crier in 1967.

His children (Late Debbie) and Wayne Dryman, Bart (Late Susan) Jensen, Kim and Ryan Olson, Rex and Kathy Jensen, Tina and Jerry Deshasier, David and Nikki Jensen, Lisa and Ken Lynes, Debbie and Tracy Dickey, Mike and Jackie Jensen, Melissa and Jason Vanisko.

He has 28 grandchildren, 40 great grand children, and 11 great-great grandchildren.

The family will celebrate his 88th birthday with light refreshments from 12-3 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall, 88 N 2nd E St, Green River, WY 82935. Your presence is present enough, please no gifts. Stop by to visit, and take some pictures.

Send your birthday announcements for you or a loved one to news@sweetwaternow.com for a special shoutout!