Charles William Morrison (April 8, 1960 - May 1, 2025).

Charles William Morrison, 65, of Green River passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2025 in Salt Lake City due to a sudden Illness.

Charlie was born in Rock Springs on April 8, 1960 to John C. and Margaret L. (Shalata) Morrison. He was the youngest of four kids. He went to school in Green River, and was in the class of 1979. He also wrestled for Green River High School.

Charlie had a son early in his life, Jeramia B. Rael. Sadly, Jeramia and his brother Milo lost their mom Denise when they were still babies to a motorcycle accident. It was a sad time in Charlie’s life.

In the early 80s, Charlie married Cathy Baker, she brought two children to the marriage, Jessica May, and Ernie. Later they divorced, however Charlie gained a daughter, he had adopted Jessica. Charlie later married Sue Kersey from England. They were married for four years and had no children.

After Charlie and Cathy married, they managed the Teton Court Motel in Pinedale for several years. On returning to Green River, Charlie started working in the nearby trona mines. It was a good time in his life.

In 2015, Charlie made the selfless decision to be his niece Hayley Castillo’s caregiver. Charlie and Hayley have been inseparable ever since. Charlie was the best caregiver and uncle that Hayley could ever have. His therapies may have been a little unorthodox, but they worked. Charlie was a member of the LDS Church, and also The Sons of Wyoming.

At Charlie’s time of death, he lived at Green Rock Village in Green River with his niece Hayley and his dog Odie. Charlie touched the lives of many people. He had lots of friends, old and young, from all walks of life. And if he didn’t like you, you would know it. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

Charlie is survived by his niece Hayley Lynn Castillo, daughter Jessica M. Morrison, son Jeramia B. Rael and partner Ellie, grandson Zayne Rael, brother John C. Morrison Jr. and wife Kris of Green River; sisters Sandra K Larsen and husband Jim of Kemmerer and Georgia S. Castillo and partner Curtis of Green River, aunt Becky and Bobby Royce of Grand Junction, Colorado, special cousin Adele Bertagnolli of Rock Springs, as well as several other cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents John C. Morrison Sr. and Margaret Louise (Shalata) Morrison, paternal grandparents William and Clara Morrison from Green River, and Bill and Albina Shalata from Rock Springs, as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Cremation has taken place, and memorial services will be announced at a later date.

