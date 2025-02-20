Charlie R. Nixon (February 8, 2025)

Charlie R. Nixon, Jr. age 58, Passed away Friday, February 7. 2025 at his home in Fort

Bridger.



Father, son, husband, friend.



He was married to his best friend and love of his life Teresa, with two beautiful children,

Sarah Lynn and James Ely.



He was known for his laughter and zest for Life, that he brought with him everywhere.

He fiercely loved his family and country and hated how far his country has fallen.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being a helicopter pilot. He was a man who knew what he wanted and was not afraid to work for it. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sarah. He is survived by his wife Teresa, son James; parents Charles & Amanda Nixon; sister Kay Balzly and May Gehrke. His Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Oklahoma family members will miss his love of life and amazing laughter. To all his work friends & neighbors, Thanks for all your kindness. To honor his wishes there will be no services.