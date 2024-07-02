Charlotte Ann Willits (February 28, 1958-June 22, 2024)

Charlotte Ann Willits, 66, passed away June 22, 2024 at her home in Rock Springs.

She was born February 28, 1958; the daughter of Robert Nessa and Margaret Vysocky.

Charlotte graduated from Palmdale High school.

She married Steve Willits in 1991; he preceded her in death in 1997.

Charlotte was always there for her friends, especially her best friend of 43 years, Nancy Seyersdahl and Darrell Seyersdahl.

She enjoyed spending her time rock hunting with friends and had a fondness for anything pig, her favorite animal.

Survivors include daughter Melissa Dixon and husband Barry, of Green River; brothers Joel Nessa of Avila, California, Robert Nessa of Lincoln, Nebraska; and grandson Zane Dixon of Green River.

She was preceded in death by her husband Steve and mother Marge Boers.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.