Charlotte Rea Hendrickson (February 19, 1939 – October 28, 2022)

Charlotte Rea Hendrickson, 83, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Hendrickson was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Alaska. She was born February 19, 1939 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Hubert Foster and Elsie Moore.

Mrs. Hendrickson attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1958 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Allen James Hendrickson on December 14, 1973 in Evanston, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2021.

Mrs. Hendrickson worked for Crueljack’s for seven years having retired in 2000 as a Waitress. She formerly worked for Sweetwater County School District #1 as a lunch lady from 1977-1980.

Mrs. Hendrickson was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bird hunting; fishing, camping, riding four wheelers and four wheeling in a Jeep. Mrs. Hendrickson was known in the neighborhood and by her kids as Mrs. Hen.

Survivors include three sons, Randy Foster and wife Diane of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Troy Hendrickson of Black Lake, New Mexico; Hubert Hendrickson and wife Shirley of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Georgia Foster and husband Eric of Vernal, Utah; one brother George Foster and wife Kathy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Iris Foster of Rock Springs, Wyoming; eighteen grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband one son, Forrest Foster; paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.