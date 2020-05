As you look towards the next chapter of your journey we start to look back and wonder where the time went. So many firsts and too many lasts. It is hard not to have a heart swollen with pride knowing the young man we are sending into the world. It is so much brighter because of you and what you stand for.



Your choice to serve our country is one of such respect and dignity unmatched. 🇺🇸Congratulations!

We love you so much and are honored to call you son.