Check Out Apogee Horizon Event Schedule

Looking for ways to connect, grow, and have a blast with your family? Look no further than Apogee Horizons, Green River’s ultimate Family Education Center! We’re packed with exciting events designed to bring you closer and empower every member of your crew.

Event Schedule

Family Paint Party (October 4, 6:00 PM): Unleash your inner artists and create lasting memories together!

Apogee Woman (October 6, 6:00 PM): Ladies, join a powerful 12-month sisterhood for mentorship and empowerment. You deserve it!

Apogee Mens (October 8, 7:30 PM): Gents, step into a year-long brotherhood program focused on leadership and growth.

Family Night (October 18, 6:00 PM): Get ready to restore family order, teamwork, and build your very own Family Command Wall!

Don’t miss out on these incredible opportunities to strengthen bonds and build a thriving family! Find Apogee Horizons in Green River, WY. #ApogeeHorizons #FamilyFun #GreenRiverWY #CommunityLove #FamilyTime #PersonalGrowth

Instead of handing kids all the answers, we hand them exciting challenges that spark imagination and encourage experimentation.

Women’s Mentorship

Men’s Nights