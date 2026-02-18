Check Out Rushmore Furniture’s BIGGEST Matress Sale of the Year

Check Out Rushmore Furniture’s BIGGEST Matress Sale of the Year
  • Don’t miss out on 50% OFF your next mattress – they’re going fast!
  • We started with 21 mattresses, and there are only 9 left in stock!
  • Get yours today at 714 Dewar Dr in Rock Springs!
  • 50% OFF ALL feels and sizes:
  • Twin: normally $709.99, NOW $355!
  • Full: normally $859.99, NOW $430!
  • Queen: normally $899.99, NOW $450!
  • King: normally $1,149.99, NOW $575!
  • Split King: normally $1,459.98, NOW $730!
  • ❕ If we don’t have the size and feel you need, we can order in until February 24th!

💸 INTEREST-Free Financing Available!

Sales

Our biggest sale E.V.E.R. A Truckload of mattresses!

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • $899 normal, HALF PRICED $450.00
  • Genuine SEALY Crown Jewel Collection
  • 8th & Park

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Castle Rock Medical Center is Hosting the Annual Health Fair on February 28th

Castle Rock Medical Center is Hosting the Annual Health Fair on February 28th

Muley Fanatic Foundation and Wyoming Game and Fish Department to Host Mule Deer Days

Muley Fanatic Foundation and Wyoming Game and Fish Department to Host Mule Deer Days

Join Us at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs for Uncle Kippy

Join Us at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs for Uncle Kippy

It’s Time for the 46th Annual Simplot Games

It’s Time for the 46th Annual Simplot Games