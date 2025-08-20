Check Out This New Listing From Brokerage Southwest

Prime Commercial Building with Drive-Thru Window – A Smart Investor’s Dream!

Position your business for success at this high-traffic (15,000+ car count per day) corner in historic Downtown Rock Springs. Located at the corner of Elk St and Center St, this high-visibility property has a drive-thru window and is impossible to miss

This isn’t just a great location; it’s a sound investment. All the major systems are new, meaning you could avoid significant repair costs for years to come.

  • New Boiler System (2024)
  • New Roof (2023)
  • New Swamp Cooler (2023)
  • New Water Heater (2022)
  • Upgraded Main and Sub Panel Electrical (2019)
  • New Asphalt Parking Lot (2024)

Why Downtown Rock Springs?

This property offers more than just a prime location—it comes with the full backing of the Downtown Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency. Business owners in this district can take advantage of unique benefits, including façade grants, social media support, and participation in fun, creative events that bring new customers right to your front door. This is a community committed to your success.

The building is also equipped with a walk-in cooler, reach-in coolers, and a comprehensive Alarm.com security system that includes 13 high-res cameras, freeze, fire, glass break, and water alarms. There are 7 parking spaces with potential for additional parking. This turn-key building is ideal for a coffee shop, deli, smoke shop, florist, bakery, or any business seeking a proven, high-visibility location with drive-thru convenience.

This rare opportunity won’t last long. Contact Blaine Tate at (307) 371-0292 today to schedule a showing and make this turn-key investment yours!

