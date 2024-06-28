Check Out This New Listing From Brokerage Southwest

Welcome to your dream home at 1585 New Mexico St, Green River, Wyoming. This stunning single-family property offers a harmonious blend of comfort, luxury, and practicality. With six bedrooms and four bathrooms, this spacious home provides ample space for a growing family.

As you enter, you’ll be greeted by a beautifully landscaped front yard and a charming porch, setting the tone for the entire home. Step inside to discover a meticulously renovated kitchen featuring granite countertops, a gas range, and a pantry for all your storage needs. A professional Fridgare refrigerator enhances the overall appeal and functionality of this culinary masterpiece.

Fresh paint and new flooring throughout add a touch of sophistication to the entire home. The well-designed floor plan boasts an array of rooms with different angles, including a large main level en-suite, a kitchen with a large island and built-in desk, a spacious laundry area, and a living room. The upper level features three spacious bedrooms, a game area, and a home office.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For outdoor enthusiasts, this property offers a beautifully landscaped yard with mature trees and raised garden beds. The deck and courtyard provide perfect spots for entertaining friends and family. Car enthusiasts will appreciate the attached four-stall garage and RV parking, offering ample space for vehicles and toys.

Located in the desirable Green River neighborhood, this property boasts an excellent location close to all the amenities you need. Top-rated schools, parks, restaurants, and local attractions are just a short distance away. Take a leisurely stroll to Green River High School, just 0.5 miles away, or enjoy a picnic with your family at Riverview Park, just 0.3 miles from your doorstep.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to make this house your forever home. Contact Kelly Palmer today at 307-870-7381 to schedule a viewing and experience the beauty and functionality of this stunning property in person.

Specifics:

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 4.00

Sq Feet: 5,667