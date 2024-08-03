Check Out Western Wyoming Beverages’ Ghost Hydration, Silent Disco at the WYO Big Show

Check Out Western Wyoming Beverages’ Ghost Hydration, Silent Disco at the WYO Big Show

Experiencing music on a whole new level, guests have total control of their individual experiences while they immerse themselves in the music. Each guest can bounce between up to three DJs, with just a flip of a switch, right on their individual headphones. This amazing experience is brought to you with support from Western Wyoming Beverages.

WHEN

Friday, August 2nd
Saturday, August 3rd

Advertisement - Story continues below...

WHERE

Spicer Pavilion
Sweetwater Events Complex

8 PM until Midway closes

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Big Show Schedule – Saturday, August 3rd

Big Show Schedule – Saturday, August 3rd

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 3rd, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 3rd, 2024

Big Show Schedule – Friday, August 2nd

Big Show Schedule – Friday, August 2nd

Thank You from SWCSD#2 Transportation

Thank You from SWCSD#2 Transportation