Cheers to Trona: Trona Miner & Industry Appreciation Night at Wyoming’s Big Show

Cheers to Trona is a Trona Miner & Industry Appreciation Night on Wednesday, July 30th, 2025, in The Breezeway at Wyoming’s Big Show. The event is to honor the dedication and hard work of Wyoming’s trona miners and industry professionals who serve as the backbone of the local community and economy.

The appreciation event invites trona industry workers, along with their families and friends, to come together for an evening of recognition and celebration. Attendees will enjoy complimentary fresh “Born on Today” Michelob Ultra and Budweiser samples and giveaways.

Industry workers will receive exclusive benefits during the event, including a free 12-pack coupon for any Anheuser-Busch beer, with proof of employment required.

The Wyoming trona mining industry has a rich history, contributing to various sectors of the economy. Wyoming trona is a key ingredient in the production of numerous applications, including glass bottles. Every bottle of domestically produced Anheuser-Busch brands like Budweiser and Michelob Ultra have been forged using Wyoming trona. Together, we celebrate the local heroes who make every bottle of Michelob Ultra and Budweiser possible.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 30 th , 2025

Location: Wyoming's Big Show – The Breezeway

Wyoming’s Big Show – The Breezeway What to Expect: Free Giveaways, Day Fresh Beer Sampling, Free Beer Coupons for Employees of Sweetwater County Trona Mines, and more!

Admission: Free with Paid Fair Admission.

For more information about Wyoming’s Big Show and to take advantage of these special offers, visit sweetwaterevents.com.

ABOUT WESTERN WYOMING BEVERAGES

Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser, and many other beverage products in Western Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 50 years. Western Wyoming Beverages has long been proud to give back to the communities in which it operates, giving back to the residents and organizations of Sweetwater County, Uinta County, Sublette County, Lincoln County, and Teton County through civic donations, sponsorships, and partnerships.