Cherann Ann Schaufler (September 23, 1970-November 19, 2023)

Cherann Ann Schaufler, 53, passed away November 19, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

She was born September 23, 1970, in Quonset Point, R.I.; the daughter of Jess Earl Bradbury and Cherann L. Bradbury.

Cherann grew up as a Navy brat, moving every two to three years. She finished school in California and graduated in 1989. She has lived in Wyoming, Alaska, and Colorado her entire adult life.

She worked for TSA at the Denver airport for eight years. She previously worked driving a bus for the city transportation in Juneau, Alaska and for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 in Rock Springs.

She loved to spend time at Breckenridge, Colo., relaxing in her backyard, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Cherann has been married several times and has never lost contact with any of her in-laws, with many of them remaining close friends or family till the end.

Survivors include her parents Jess and Cherann Bradbury of Rock Springs; two daughters, Valarie Luckenbihl and her fiancée of Rock Springs; Shannon Dukowitz and her husband of Rock Springs; one son, Johnathan Randall of Rock Springs; one sister, Elizabeth Fennell and her husband of Rock Springs; eight grandchildren, Donovan Schaufler, Gavin Kindle, Alexis Dodge, Ocean Dukowitz, Evalynn Dukowitz, Henry Dukowitz, Jason Dukowitz, and Scarlett Macy; several Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents and one daughter, Jessica Luckenbihl.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.