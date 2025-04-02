Cherie Dawn Wood (Sep. 11, 1963 – March 29, 2025)

Cherie Dawn Wood, a loving wife, devoted mother, cherished grandmother, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Green River, on March 29, 2025, at the age of 61. She fought a brave and graceful battle with cancer for over a year, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on September 11, 1963, in Rock Springs, Cherie was the daughter of Barry Glen Corhn and Judith Diane Hafner. From the beginning, she was known for her kind spirit, gentle strength, and unwavering love for those around her. She graduated from Green River High School with the Class of 1982, and just one year later, on June 3, 1983, she married her soulmate, Glenn David Wood, in Manila, Utah. Their love story spanned over four beautiful decades, filled with laughter, shared dreams, and a deep devotion to one another and their family.

Cherie dedicated 20 years of her life to Sweetwater County School District #2, where her warmth and care left a lasting impression on countless students and colleagues. She retired on her 60th birthday in 2023, a milestone that marked the close of a meaningful career and the beginning of her time to rest and reflect with loved ones.

Cherie had a deep appreciation for the simple joys in life. She loved being outdoors—traveling, picnicking, and soaking in the beauty of nature. Animals held a special place in her heart, and her gentle soul was drawn to caring for them. But above all else, Cherie’s greatest joy came from her family. She poured her heart into every moment spent with them, creating memories that will be treasured forever. Her love was a constant light—steady, unconditional, and fiercely loyal.

She is survived by her loving husband, Glenn Wood of Green River; her children, Mycole Wood and wife Shanda of Green River, and Kayla Okyere-Boaten and husband Anthony of Midlothian, Texas; her adored grandchildren, Akira and Julie Okyere-Boaten; her brother Dan Corhn and wife Mary of Green River; stepbrother Jason Howard and wife Mayumi of Green River; stepsister Shelly Benoit and husband Larry of Dover, Tennessee; sister-in-laws Shelly Moen and husband Marlin of Green River, and Shanna Mecham and husband Keith of Grand Forks, North Dakota; brother-in-law James Wood and wife Vivian of Green River; her stepmother Sharon Corhn of St. Louis, Illinois; her beloved aunt Peggy McKenzie; and her lifelong best friend, Ken Crane. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who were touched by her kindness.

Cherie is reunited in peace with her mother Judith, father Barry, stepmother Bernice Todd Corhn, brother David Corhn and his wife Miriam, and her uncle Dewey Corhn and his wife Susan.

A celebration of Cherie’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Ave., Green River, WY.

Cherie’s legacy of love, strength, and compassion lives on in the hearts of all who knew her.

For those wishing to support the family during this time, donations toward memorial expenses may be made by calling the funeral home at 307-362-3876. Messages of love and condolences may be shared at www.foxfh.com.