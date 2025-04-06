Cheryl Diann Dickey (Legerski) (Nov. 17, 1946 – March 16, 2025)

Cheryl Diann Dickey (Legerski), 78, of Saratoga Springs, Utah, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 16th, 2025, just as she wanted—at home, surrounded by family, friends, and many of those she touched during her lifetime.

Cheryl was born in Hawthorne, Nevada, to Vernetta Fern Jensen and William Daniel Johnson on November 17, 1946. A graduate of Hermiston High School in Hermiston, Oregon. She married Gary Ostrom in March 1965, and together they had a daughter, Chantel Marie Ostrom. After their divorce in 1970, Cheryl moved to Rawlins, where she met the love of her life, Michael Joseph Legerski. They married on December 11, 1971, and together they had two sons, Michael Joseph Legerski Jr. and Curt Matthew Legerski. Cheryl and Michael were married for 15 years before their divorce, after which she returned to Oregon, where she worked, cherished time with her family, and unofficially retired in 2001.

Cheryl’s biggest wish was to be a full-time grandma. In 2001, she began almost 25 years of living her dream—spoiling, loving, and supporting her grandchildren while serving as a live-in nanny for her son Michael Jr. and his wife, Jenn. Over the years, she held a few part-time jobs until she officially stepped into “Grandma mode” in 2012 and moved to Saratoga Springs, where she resided for the last 12 years.

Cheryl is survived by her sister, Karma Lynn Chisholm of Aurora Oregon, and her brother, George Michael Gilliam of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by her three children: Chantel Ostrom (Damon), Michael J. Legerski (Jennifer), and Curt Legerski (Carrie). The most important people in her life—her grandchildren—also survive her: granddaughters Sylvia Legerski (Curt and Carrie), Terrin Hayner and her husband Reece, Taylor Legerski (Michael and Jennifer), Tehya and Taryn Ostrom (Chantel and Damon); and grandsons Logan Tippets, Mikey and Mathew Legerski (Michael and Jennifer), and Tevin Dominguez (Chantel and Damon). AND her most precious gift, Great Grandson Greyson Andrew Hayner. (Terrin and Reece).

Cheryl is preceded in death by her mother, Fern Hiatt; her brother, Brian Gilham; her nephew, Tracy Humphreys; and her ex-husband, Mike Legerski; and David Paul Romrell who Cheryl considered a son.

Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 11th at Larkin Sunset Gardens, located at 1950 East 10600 South in Sandy, Utah. The graveside service will begin at 4:00 pm, followed by the Celebration of Life from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Cheryl’s name to Cowboys Against Cancer. https://www.cowboysagainstcancer.com/