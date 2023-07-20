Chester Lane Sliter (December 12, 1977 – July 17, 2023)

Chester (Chad) Lane Sliter was called back to heaven on July 17, 2023 while at his home in La Barge, Wyoming with his wife by his side. God blessed Chester with a full active life filled with family, friends and love.

Chester was born on December 12, 1977 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Chester Lane Sliter and Terry Jean Jeffcoat. Chester and his best friend and older brother Curtis spent their childhood exploring and having great adventures together in the woods of their home town Spurger, Texas.

Chester built a reputation in the construction industry as a person who was trusting and dependable. Chester’s kindness touched many lives. His cheery disposition along with a willingness to always lend a hand made him lifelong friends everywhere he went. He retired from the industry as a Construction Project Manager in 2018.

In 2010, Chester met the love of his life, Crystal. They married in 2017 and together built a beautiful life on their property in mountains of southwest Wyoming. Chester fell deeply in love with Wyoming and felt blessed to call it his home.

Chester’s hobbies were exploring the mountains above his home, woodworking, hunting, and fishing. Above all else, Chester loved spending time with his beloved grandsons, Aiden, Carson and Dawson who were the light of his life. Family was everything to Chester and his circle of friends became like family to him. He made sure to communicate his love through consistent contact with everyone he knew. He will be forever missed. His light and love will shine upon us all through our memories and the path he paved for us to follow.

Chester is survived by his wife Crystal Sliter; son-in-law Logan Evans; grandchildren Aiden Evans, Carson Evans, Dawson Evans; father Chester Sliter and stepmother Jan Sliter; mother Terry Jeffcoat and stepfather Johnmark Jeffcoat; sisters Beth McDaniels, Janice Britt and brother-in-law Chad Britt; father-in-law Tom Swick and mother-in-law Brenda Swick; mother-in-law Linda Bunn, and many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his daughter Brittany Evans, brother Curtiss L Sliter, grandparents Clifton and Thelma Sliter, and grandmother Bonnie Johnson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday, July 24, 2023 at Fellowship Baptist Church in La Barge. Proceeding services, food will be served next door at the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome to attend.

Cemetery services will be conducted at a later date.