Chetterbock Announces Campaign for Clerk of District Court

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County’s new Clerk of District Court is seeking election to the role as a Republican.

Amanda Chetterbock officially announced her candidacy Friday for the position, following her recent appointment to complete the unexpired term of longtime Clerk Donna Lee Bobak.

“It has been an honor to step into this role,” Chetterbock said. “After many years working within the legal system, I am excited to continue building on that experience and deliver efficient, professional, and accessible service to Sweetwater County as Clerk of District Court.”

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Chetterbock also expressed gratitude to the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners for their confidence in appointing her and thanked the dedicated staff of her office for their professionalism and support during the transition.