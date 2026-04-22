Chetterbock Named New Clerk of District Court

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Amanda Chetterbock is the new Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court.

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners appointed Chetterbock unanimously Tuesday morning after the Sweetwater County GOP nominated Chetterbock, Brooke Adams, and Sandi Carter. The commissioners spoke with each of the candidates prior to making their decision.

“I felt like each of them presented extremely well. I think we’ve got three excellent candidates and I think our choice will be an excellent clerk of the district court regardless of who we choose,” Commissioner Robb Slaughter said.

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Chairman Keaton West said the county couldn’t go wrong with any of the candidates, making the decision for the commissioners a tough one. Commissioner Island Richards said Chetterbock scored higher on a rubric he built to score the candidates, but encouraged both Adams and Carter to continue being politically involved as some commissioners serving on the board originally were not selected during similar appointment situations.

“Many people on this board did not win their first shot, and yet we’re still up here,” he said.

Chetterbock spent 13 years in circuit court, working her way from being a deputy clerk to leading the Green River Circuit Court office as chief clerk. She also spent 13 years at the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office as its office manager and a legal assistant.

“Bottom line is she’s going to be missed here,” Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe said.

Erramouspe said Chetterbock led his office through software upgrades and was integral in supporting other staff. He said she also played a key role in helping attorneys with presentations. He said she is a perfect fit for the clerk of district court position.

After Chetterbock was sworn in, she was taken to her new office and was immediately terminated from her role at the county attorney’s office. She said her first day mostly involved being on-boarded into her new position. She said she is thankful for the support she’s received from Erramouspe and the county commissioners, saying she’s thankful for the trust the commissioners have in her to be the Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity,” she said.