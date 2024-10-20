Cheyenne East Defeats Rock Springs 36-6 on Senior Night

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers fell to the No. 3 ranked Cheyenne East Thunderbirds, 36-6, on Senior Night in a tough matchup that saw the visitors dominate after a promising start by the Tigers.

Cheyenne East set the tone early with Keyshawn Brown breaking loose for a 72-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. The Thunderbirds capitalized immediately, scoring on the next play to take a 7-0 lead.

Rock Springs responded with a methodical 16-play drive, ending with Cammeron Blake’s 4-yard rushing touchdown. The Tigers went for two but came up short, leaving the score at 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Tigers, that would be their only score of the night.

East’s defense tightened up, while Brown continued to wreak havoc. By halftime, the Thunderbirds had extended their lead to 21-6. The Tigers struggled to gain momentum, and by the end of the third quarter, they trailed 29-6. East added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to secure the final 36-6 scoreline.

Brown led the charge for East with an impressive 289 yards rushing and two touchdowns. For Rock Springs, Sam Thornhill was the leading rusher with 84 yards, and Blake finished with 39 yards and the Tigers’ lone touchdown.

After the game, Tigers head coach Kasey Koepplin reflected on the positives from the early drive.

“We really executed that drive. I don’t want to say perfectly, but as a group, it was efficient. We were on track—no penalties, no missed snaps, no turnovers. We did what we’re capable of doing. We just have to do it more consistently throughout the game,” Koepplin told TRN Media’s Keith Trujillo.

With the loss, Rock Springs dropped to 3-5 on the season. They will head to Casper next week to take on Kelly Walsh in the final game of the regular season.

