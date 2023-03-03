Cheyenne Frontier Days Announces 2023 Concert Lineup

CHEYENNE — Concert fans will enjoy an eclectic lineup of rock and country, old and new artists during 2023 Cheyenne frontier days.

The Frontier Days committee has announced it’s “Frontier Nights” concert line up with tickets going on sale Wednesday, March 15 at 9 a.m.

The concerts will begin on Friday, July 21 with Eric Church and Paul Cauthen. They will run through Saturday, July 29 when Cody Johnson with Whiskey Myers wraps up the entertainment lineup for the the annual summer event.

The featured artist lineup is as follows:

Friday, July 21: Eric Church with Paul Cauthen

Saturday, July 22: Old Dominion with Chase Rice

Sunday, July 23: Zach Bryan (supporting act not announced at this time)

Wednesday, July 26: Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach

Thursday, July 27: Tim McGraw with Kip Moore

Friday, July 28: Jon Pardi with Carly Pearce

Saturday, July 29: Cody Johnson with Whiskey Myers

All ticket purchases must be done online on March 15. There will be no in person ticket sales that day. You can purchase your tickets for any of the concerts here.