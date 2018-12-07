Cheyenne Frontier Days Announces Music Lineup Sure to Please Country Fans

CHEYENNE — If you love country music, then start making plans now to attend the 2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days Festival.

This year’s country music lineup features a wide range of both new and classic country performers new and old. While the entire schedule hasn’t been completely set, here’s a list of the acts booked so far for the annual event:

July 19th–Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Midland

July 20th–Rascal Flats with Clint Black

July 21st–Josh Turner and Tanya Tucker

July 26th–Keith Urban

July 27th–Tim McGraw and Devin Dawson

Tickets for the 2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days will go on-sale on December 15th at CFDRodeo.com.