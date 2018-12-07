Cheyenne Frontier Days Announces Music Lineup Sure to Please Country Fans

CHEYENNE — If you love country music, then start making plans now to attend the 2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days Festival.
This year’s country music lineup features a wide range of both new and classic country performers new and old. While the entire schedule hasn’t been completely set, here’s a list of the acts booked so far for the annual event:
July 19th–Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Midland
July 20th–Rascal Flats with Clint Black
July 21st–Josh Turner and Tanya Tucker
July 26th–Keith Urban
July 27th–Tim McGraw and Devin Dawson
Tickets for the 2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days will go on-sale on December 15th at CFDRodeo.com.