Cheyenne, Laramie Matchups Delayed as Weather Moves In

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A week of anticipated softball action for both Green River High School and Rock Springs High School has been postponed due to incoming weather, delaying matchups against Laramie and Cheyenne South.

According to Green River activities director Tony Beardsley and Rock Springs activities director Hope Downs Lewis, the decision was made Tuesday to cancel the games scheduled for Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2 because of a poor weather forecast.

Both teams were set to face Laramie High School and Cheyenne South High School in a pair of doubleheaders before conditions forced a change in plans.

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The games have been rescheduled for April 17 and 18, giving both programs additional time to prepare while avoiding potentially hazardous travel and playing conditions.